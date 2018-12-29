The prettiest screenshots of 2018

Assassin's Creed Odyssey screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

I'm a big fan of great screenshots, and every year provides a new batch of beautifully staged grabs from videogame photographers. Earlier in the year, I asked our readers to submit their favorite shots, and I've included some of those here. I've also included hi-res work from Frans Bouma, Andy Cull, and Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) with their permission.

For more, check out the submissions in the comments here, as well as last year's collection. Enjoy!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by kakona

Screenshot by Vignesh

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

No Man's Sky

Hitman 2

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Fallout 76

Screenshot by Dice2013

Screenshot by Dice2013

Far Cry 5

. Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK

. Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK

. Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK

Forza Horizon 4

Screenshot by valkabg16

Screenshot by valkabg16

Screenshot by valkabg16

Screenshot by Jowdarkangel. See more on Flickr

Star Citizen

Screenshot by CaptainDju

Screenshot by CaptainDju

Screenshot by CaptainDju