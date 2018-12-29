Popular

The prettiest screenshots of 2018

We asked you to send in your best shots of the year, and they're lovely.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.  

I'm a big fan of great screenshots, and every year provides a new batch of beautifully staged grabs from videogame photographers. Earlier in the year, I asked our readers to submit their favorite shots, and I've included some of those here. I've also included hi-res work from Frans Bouma, Andy Cull, and Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) with their permission.

For more, check out the submissions in the comments here, as well as last year's collection. Enjoy!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.  

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.  

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.  

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by kakona.

Screenshot by Vignesh.

Screenshot by Vignesh.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by Frans Bouma. See the complete collection on his website.   

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.  

 Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by  I Will Haunt You .

No Man's Sky

Screenshot by Groovy Monster.

Hitman 2

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by HodgeDogs. See more on Flickr.

Fallout 76

Screenshot by Dice2013.

Screenshot by Dice2013.

Far Cry 5

Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK.

Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK.

Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK.

Screenshot by ArcticSteveUK. 

Forza Horizon 4

Screenshot by valkabg16.

Screenshot by valkabg16

Screenshot by valkabg16.

Screenshot by Jowdarkangel. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by  anamaria_.

Screenshot by ALOOSH ALHOMSI.

Screenshot by ALOOSH ALHOMSI.

Star Citizen

Screenshot by CaptainDju .

Screenshot by CaptainDju.

Screenshot by CaptainDju.

Screenshot by Pebs.

