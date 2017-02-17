The PC Gamer Weekender livestream brings the action to Twitch

This weekend, PC Gamer takes over Olympia in London for two days of gaming, dev sessions, hardware talks and more . If you can't join us at the Weekender, then we'll also be broadcasting highlights from the show live on Twitch from 13:00-17:00 on each day. Guests including Creative Assembly, Relic, Failbetter, Tripwire, Mode7, Cloud Imperium and Slightly Mad Studios will be joining us to chat and show off some new stuff. Just head to PC Gamer's official Twitch channel to tune in, and see below for the full schedule.

On Sunday, we'll also be broadcasting an exclusive Overwatch Q&A at 17:00 GMT. Don't miss it!

Saturday

13:00 Introduction to the Weekender with the PC Gamer team.

13:30 Halo Wars 2

14:00 ELEX

14:30 Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

15:00 Tokyo 42

15:30 Abandon Ship

16:00 Sunless Skies

16:30 Cloud Imperium Q&A

Sunday