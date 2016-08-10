The PC Gamer Show with Chris Avellone and Larian Studios: No Man's Sky, QuakeCon, Divinity: Original Sin 2

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, and legendary game designer Chris Avellone to talk about their upcoming game, Divinity: Original Sin 2!

We'll be taking a long look at that, but we'll also be discussing our early impressions of No Man's Sky, some of the weekend's announcements from QuakeCon, and lots more—including a message from our very own Chris Thursten direct from Dota 2's International 2016 and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Chris Thursten gives us a brief update from Dota 2's International 2016. First impressions of No Man's Sky and the reaction around it. The top stories out of QuakeCon. What's new with Divinity: Original Sin 2. We take your questions from Twitch chat. RPGS. IN. SPAAAAAAAAACE.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Special guest: Chris Avellone ­- Narrative Designer on Divinity: Original Sin 2

Special guest: Swen Vincke ­- CEO at Larian Studios