The PC Gamer Show: Stardew Valley, Far Cry Primal

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live on Twitch. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week Evan is back in-the-flesh! We'll be talking abo

ut Stardew Valley, the newly released Far Cry Primal, why being able to criticize betas is important, and lots more—including a live unboxing of the HTC Vive and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

You can also listen to last week's episode right here.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.