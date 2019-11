What's the secret sauce of Into the Breach's incredibly readable UI? How do the Vek decide what to attack? Are they aliens? What percentage of players have managed to clear the game on hard? Justin Ma and Matthew Davis sit down to talk about the long four year development that led to Into the Breach, and Chris Avellone joins to talk about writing one of the best PC games of the year so far.

