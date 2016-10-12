Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch Halloween, Star Citizen, Battlefield 1

We talk about the big topics as we get into a busy release season.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we're discussing James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign, the new Halloween Terror update to Overwatch, Star Citizen news out of CitizenCon, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Overwatch got a Halloween Terror update.
  3. Some Star Citizen news came out of CitizenCon last weekend.
  4. We discuss James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign&nbsp;
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Bo joins us for the first time!

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark

James Davenport

Bo Moore

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

