Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Mass Effect: Andromeda, MechWarrior 5, and more

By

We talk about all the new trailers releasing lately.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll be talking about the new Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer, the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries reveal, all the other news and trailers that came out in the last week, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A. 

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay is out, and we talk about it.
  3. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was announced.
  4. We run through the latest news and trailers, because there are so many!
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Tyler's dog is adorable and big.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

See comments