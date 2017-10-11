The PC Gamer Show: Loot boxes, The Orange Box turns 10, Shadow of War, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
The audio version of this week's show features music from Cuphead. Read our review, buy it, and listen to the excellent big band soundtrack for yourself.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.