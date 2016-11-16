The PC Gamer Show: Dishonored 2, Planet Coaster, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be looking at Dishonored 2, the upcoming Planet Coaster, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We've been enjoying Planet Coaster, but it's intimidating. James and Chris breakdown their time with Dishonored 2. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Reading is apparently bad.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

James Davenport

Chris Livingston