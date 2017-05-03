The PC Gamer Show: Darksiders 3, E3 predictions, the best game music, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the recently announced Darksiders 3, our predictions for E3, the best game music of the year so far, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics

Stolen synthesizers and good news for hack-and-slashers

We talk about what we've been playing recently

E3 is almost here, so we make wild predictions

We quiz one another on the best game music of 2017 (so far)

We take your questions from Twitch chat

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

Bo Moore