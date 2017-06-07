The PC Gamer Show: Computex, CPU impressions, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week Wes is back to tell us all about his time at Computex, Jarred is here to breakdown all the exciting stuff going on with CPUs right now, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics
- This week's news includes Steam Direct, cryptocurrency mining, and more.
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- Jarred talks about AMD and Intel's upcoming new CPUs.
- Wes tells us about his time at Computex.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Some sweet case mods.
