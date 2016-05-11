The PC Gamer Show: Civilization 6, Battlefield 1, GTX 1080, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be taking a look at a bunch of newly announced games like Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and an action-adventure Star Wars game. We'll also be following up on Romero's Blackroom and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Civilization 6 was just announced. We take a technical look at the newest Nvidia cards. Battlefield 1 is confusingly named, but looks promising. Will gets to gush about PlanetSide 2's large recent update. We take your questions from Twitch chat. We almost have another technical meltdown, but all goes well!

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Will Chesney

Jarred Walton