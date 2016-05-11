The PC Gamer Show: Civilization 6, Battlefield 1, GTX 1080, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a look at a bunch of newly announced games like Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and an action-adventure Star Wars game. We'll also be following up on Romero's Blackroom and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Civilization 6 was just announced.
- We take a technical look at the newest Nvidia cards.
- Battlefield 1 is confusingly named, but looks promising.
- Will gets to gush about PlanetSide 2's large recent update.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- We almost have another technical meltdown, but all goes well!
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix.