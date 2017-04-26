The PC Gamer Show: Call of Duty: WWII, Outlast 2, HotS 2.0, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the freshly revealed Call of Duty WWII, Outlast 2, Introversion's new game Scanner Sombre, Heroes of the Storm's 2.0 update, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

HotS 2.0 has launched, Conan: Exiles got dances, and Forza is getting loops.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Call of Duty: WWII details have been revealed.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Boots on the ground conversations.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Chris Livingston