The PC Gamer Show: best of PAX East, Pyre, and Blackroom

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be taking a look at the best games we played at PAX East last weekend (including a longer look at Pyre), John Romero's Kickstarter FPS Blackroom, and lots more—as always, ending the show with our Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. The best games Tom played at PAX East. We take a look at Supergiant's next game, Pyre. John Romero has started a Kickstarter for a new FPS, Blackroom. Our usual Twitch chat Q&A. James is happy then grumpy.

