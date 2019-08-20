The original Legend of Zelda map recreated in Fortnite looks pretty incredible

Death Mountain, The Lost Woods, dungeon entrances scattered across the world: That's The Legend of Zelda, all right. There are some amazing original Fortnite creative custom maps out there, but I'm always amazed when modders dedicate themselves to recreate one game inside another one. In this case, Mustard Plays has built the NES Legend of Zelda inside Fortnite, and it's almost uncanny how accurate he got the overworld. Watch the first minute or so of the walkthrough video above for a flyover of the map. I don't want to know how long this thing took to put together.

Zelda's mechanics obviously aren't a perfect match for Fortnite, but much of the original Zelda map remains intact. Right at the start, there's a cave with a sword inside it. There are hidden cracked walls that can be blown up with grenades. The entrances to some of the dungeons are well-hidden. You'll use a bow to shoot things to open up new paths.

The enemies that would keep you busy in Zelda are mostly missing, though, and there was no way to fully recreate Zelda's dungeons, so Mustard Plays came up with his own puzzles instead. And for the most part they do seem fittingly Zelda: there are jumping puzzles, floor spike to dodge, and mazes to find your way through.

You'll have to collect a Triforce piece from every dungeon to unlock the final one, which does have a few guardians (combat!) and ends in an elaborate forcefield maze. It's not quite as climactic as a showdown with Ganon, but maybe with more Fortnite creative tools Mustard Plays will be able to recreate the whole damn game, bosses and all. Even without them, it's an impressive map.

Here's the code if you want to try it out yourself: 2326-3456-6999

Thanks, Polygon