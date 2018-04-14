The most wishlisted games on GOG will get 'super cheap' on Monday

On Monday, GOG will discount the most wishlisted games on its site, making them "super cheap" for a limited time. It hasn't said just how big the discounts will be, but it's still worth keeping an eye on, and if you want to influence the outcome then start cramming your wishlist full of the games you want.

The sales site also said it will give some free games away. It's not clear whether it will simply be giving some of the most wishlisted games away, as it did in February, or gifting some users games that they have on their wishlists. But it's another reason to start clicking on that orange heart.

Many out of ten gamers agree: a healthy wishlist means a happy lifestyle. Especially on Monday. Here's why:💜We're granting thousands of wishes to GOG users for #free!❤️The most wishlisted games will get super cheap!Awesome, right? But we're not mind readers, so you know... pic.twitter.com/7ZcmdrOlkpApril 13, 2018