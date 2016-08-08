The most ridiculous patch notes from 10 years of Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress was released into alpha on August 8, 2006, ten years ago today. The exceedingly complicated construction and management simulation continues to be played and much beloved even today—and it also continues to be updated and patched.

The ongoing attention Dwarf Fortress received has resulted in one of the funniest and most entertaining series of patch notes in gaming history. Here are some of our favorite patch notes from the past decade (including a few from the pre-alpha years).

2004

Made them care about clothes more

2005

Fixed a bug where animals could rent rooms

Fixed bug with animals picking out clothes to wear

Fixed bug with mules shitting luggage

Cleaned up the bear situation

2006

Added cat butchery

Fixed problem with undead passing out from strangling

Made the corpses of small animals that die out of water stop teleporting

Made dwarves care if you melt down their masterpieces

Stopped soldiers from going to parties

Added mouths

Added an aperture flag that stops mouths from being gouged out

2007

Stopped children from buying shops

Stopped happy thoughts from sleeping in beds in amazing dining rooms

Fixed bug where all the local rock turned into sky whenever migrant groups were created anywhere in the world

Made semimegabeasts get along better with their cave friends

Fixed a problem with blood hanging in the air

Stopped elves from being pleased with unethical trades

2008

Stopped children and babies from joining you on your adventures

Allowed dwarves to get married

Made thieves and their support groups respect each other

Stopped booze food from melting, even though it probably should

Made dungeon masters happy with their cloaks and boots again

Made all undead respectful of one another

Fixed problem with the king coming early and not actually showing up

Stopped aerial births

Fixed problem causing dwarves to target harmless insane people while making evil creatures spare them and babies

Stopped looping dwarves from constantly trying out gloves and boots when they should just pick one and go

2010

Alligators have hair and other unintended attributes

Rain kills everything it lands on

Dwarves given their choice of weapons will choose ones too big to use

Humans in Farming houses are naked

Tigerman does not have ears

Blind cave bears have front toes on both front and rear feet

Magma crabs drown in magma

Dead dwarves remain in their squads

2011

RODENT MAN has no teeth

Honeycombs get encrusted with jewels

Zombie hens claiming nests and laying "regular" eggs

Dwarves come to hospital to Rest without injuries (and also endless tooth surgery)

Dwarves play tug of war with caged animals marked for slaughter

Serpent Men can Kick

ALL primates have front and back legs (with accompanying feet), no arms or hands, yet have fingers, somewhere

Rodent men don't use their new teeth to bite

2012

Ghost of vampires still drink blood

Sleeping on a melting iceberg results in waking up as a demon or other underground creature

Boots don't count as shoes, military gets bad thoughts

Vampire accuses baby of killing victim

Dwarf children die from embarassment at not being dressed at age 2

Weasels probably shouldn't be found on glaciers

Undead cat can adopt dwarf

Vampires who have been scouts brag about murders they committed while scouting

Undead dwarf contracted were-chameleon curse

2014

Dwarf misses completely unrelated dwarf

Fat dwarves eating causes lag

Copper coins pass through this boar when thrown at it

Zombies start conversation with necromancer adventurer who tries to sleep in their house

Dwarf tries to clean missing body part

Animals all try to graze from pasture's top left corner, starvation ensues

Social skill gains by attending parties is off the charts

Animals get attached to clothes they're wearing

2015

Animal breeding is prevented if animals aren't "willing to marry"

Moon snail men can't punch or see

Cats dying for no reason - alcohol poisoning?

Seems impossible to satisfy a need for "introspection"

Frozen in time; no way to re-enter time continuum

Incorrect use of "whom" in elf.txt

Nonlethal fall onto upright spike causes unreasonably high skill gain

Dwarfs refuse to use picks after unforbidding said picks while traders are present with their own picks

Giraffe is trainable for war

2016