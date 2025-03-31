Dwarf Fortress dwarves are 'more human than human,' creator says: 'They're allowed to embody bigger emotions. They're allowed to make bigger mistakes. They're allowed to do anything'

News
By published

Dwarves embody the universal human urge to wade into a flooded tunnel in search of dinner.

A trio of dwarves descend into the depths in the Dwarf Fortress key art.
(Image credit: Kitfox Games)

At GDC 2025, I spoke with Tarn Adams, co-creator and lead programmer of Dwarf Fortress, about the past, present, and future of his 23-year procgen masterwork. We talked about how the looming threat of aquifer flooding encapsulates his approach to Dwarf Fortress difficulty and how he's generally bummed about AI. Towards the end of our interview, our conversation turned to dwarves themselves—and to what the stout, stubborn folk add to Dwarf Fortress's emergent storytelling that other creatures can't.

Tarn Adams at the 2023 DICE Awards.

(Image credit: Kitfox Games)

Dwarf Fortress wasn't always about dwarves. It began development as Mutant Miner, a turn-based ASCII game prototype where the player dug for radioactive goo to grow extra limbs and trigger other beneficial mutations. As the game expanded, Adams—along with his brother and co-creator, Zach Adams—grew dissatisfied with the turn-based tempo.

As they shifted the game's design towards realtime simulation, the brothers opted for a change in aesthetic. Having already built D&D-inspired text adventures and isometric RPGs together, Adams said he and his brother "felt more comfortable with fantasy stuff." And if you're making a settlement about subterranean fantasy creatures, dwarves are the obvious choice.

While placing the player in charge of a dwarven caravan was originally a pragmatic decision, I asked Adams if, after two decades, he thought dwarves provide something unique to the Dwarf Fortress experience—beyond being fun to watch bad things happen to. He agreed.

"Dwarves turned out to be fortuitous, because they're sort of like—I don't know why it pops into my head—replicants from Blade Runner. 'More human than human,'" Adams said, quoting the Tyrell Corporation's slogan. "That's a dwarf."

(Image credit: Bay12 Games)

As creatures driven by simulated needs and desires, dwarves in Dwarf Fortress, Adams explained, have gradually become a kind of distillation of the human condition. "They're allowed to embody bigger emotions. They're allowed to make bigger mistakes. They're allowed to be stubborn," he said. "They're allowed to do anything."

To Adams, it's an effect embodied by "dwarfiness"—a term coined by the Dwarf Fortress community to describe the ineffable foolhardiness and mythic melodrama of dwarven endeavor. It's dwarfy to construct an elaborate magma-harvesting scheme to spill lava out on invading armies, just as it's dwarfy to devote oneself to a craft so thoroughly that you starve in the workshop while waiting for material of the proper quality.

"'Dwarfy' the adjective comes up all the time, right? Any time something goes horribly wrong, you're just like, 'Oh, yeah. Fits right into these dwarfy tales,'" Adams said. "There's everything about it, from drunkenness to a very noble hubris. It's all there. Dwarves allow us to experience these different parts of ourselves that, in humanity, you might be more judgmental of."

(Image credit: Bay12Games)

It's a perfect union of fantasy trope, simulation design, and player empathy. Because we expect a fatal stubbornness from fantasy dwarves, it feels fitting when our fortress inhabitants insist on marching past an invading goblin army to go fishing or descend into a murderous rage when their beloved goblet is stolen. And because they're dwarves, we can relate to those impulses when we might not have the same empathy for another human being who'd follow them.

If, god forbid, Dwarf Fortress was a game about elves, Adams said it probably wouldn't strike the same chord.

"If you were playing an elf fortress, all of these stories would hit different. The antics they get up to, especially when it's a bit buggy or just being weird—I don't think elves would hit the same way," Adams said. "It'd be like 'What's going on with them?' Whereas with dwarves, you're like 'Nah, I know what's going on.'"

Subjecting an elf to life in a Dwarf Fortress feels tragic. Meanwhile, something makes sense about a dwarf wanting to eat dinner so badly that they'll wander through a poison miasma if it's the shortest path to a food stockpile.

"Yeah, it's driven by a singular need. And what are these AI agents but driven by the top need that has to be checked off right now?" Adams said. "It feels right, even when it goes wrong, that they have that sense of devotion. It doesn't work for anything else quite the same way."

Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sim
A guard walks up a staircase onto the bridge of a ship in The Dark Mod

After 16 years, The Dark Mod finally has guards as perceptive as in Thief: 'The days of seeing knocked-out AI in the middle of a bright spotlight get ignored are over'
A guy who looks like a cartoon version of Walter White

You may act like Walter White and look like Rick & Morty, but this co-op drug-dealer sim blowing up on Steam isn't just a goofy meme game
RuneScape: Dragonwilds screenshot

RuneScape's open world survival game adds a new twist to chopping down trees and smashing up rocks: magic
See more latest
Most Popular
RuneScape: Dragonwilds screenshot
RuneScape's open world survival game adds a new twist to chopping down trees and smashing up rocks: magic
Starcraft Protoss cover
A whole bunch of Korean studios are trying to convince Blizzard to let them make a new StarCraft game, including MMO specialist NCSoft
A slide from the Evnia/Agon by AOC 2025 press event, showing details about a high refresh rate monitor.
AOC announces a slew of high refresh rate 1080p and 4K monitors for under €300 each
Chillet, from Palworld, in a visual novel getting headpats.
Palworld decides it wasn't April fooling after all, is actually making a visual novel dating sim where you can, uh, 'dismember and eat' some of its cast
A photo of a large computer centre, showing clean white floors and many cables hanging from the ceiling
AMD goes all-in on being a data centre designer by purchasing ZT Systems for $4.9 billion
Astarion smiling with sunglasses on
Wizards of the Coast scores PR masterstroke: Bullies BG3 Stardew mod that had Swen Vincke's personal approval off the internet with a DMCA
Bella Goth in Inzoi.
Inzoi players are giving classic Sims townies a big ol' ultra-realistic makeover and I'm floored how good they are
BD-1 looking at holographic planet maps in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Screenshots have seemingly leaked of the new Star Wars game from a team of former XCOM developers, and surprise: it looks like a Star Wars XCOM game
US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids&#039; Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. YouTuber MrBeast has been named in a lawsuit claiming participants in his $5 million jackpot game show were exploited. Contestants say they were subjected to unfair treatment and sexual harassment while participating in what has been billed as the world&#039;s biggest live game show. Papers filed in a Los Angeles court on September 16, 2024, allege contestants were not paid proper wages, and were not given meal breaks or appropriate rest. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
There is no escape: MrBeast and James Patterson have co-authored a Squid Game-aping thriller, and Hollywood's already tripping over itself to secure the rights
SK Hynix DDR5 RAM
Implementing a spellchecker on 64 kB of RAM back in the 1970s led to a compression algorithm that's technically unbeaten and part of it is still in use today