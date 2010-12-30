The Minecraft Rube Goldberg machine

There are few things more satisfying than a massive chain reaction ending in an explosion. A creation by Minecraft player called Daniel looks to have taken the crown of best Rube Goldberg machine away from the one hidden in Fallout 3. This construction is the size of a small town and harnesses the forces of gravity, water, lava and chickens to create an epic chain reaction that culminates in the death of a twenty foot tall Creeper. You'll find the video below.

To set off the huge machine in your game of Minecraft, or extend it, you can download the save file here. Here's a video of the construction in action.

And here's the one from Fallout 3, thrown in for good measure.

[via Reddit ]