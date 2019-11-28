The Logitech G433 gaming headset is currently £45 on Amazon

If you're in the market for a new gaming headset but don't want to devastate your bank balance, the Logitech G433 may be just what you're after. Amazon is currently offering a Black Friday deal on this wired headset for £45, netting you a decent saving of about £20 its recent price history.

The Logitech G433 wired gaming headset offers a lightweight design with DTS 7.1 surround sound audio and a detachable boom mic that offers enhanced voice quality and the breathable sports-mesh earpads will ensure you'll be comfortable during those long gaming sessions. And if you have a smartphone or a console in need of some audio action, the G433 will work there too.

If you're not quite convinced, this headset comes complete with inline controls, a PC splitter for separate mic and headphone jacks, and a handy carrying bag if you're on the move. Still unsure? Take a peek at the other Black Friday gaming headset deals going on right now.