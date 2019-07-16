The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury mouse is just £18 in this Prime Day deal

If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, then consider the long-running Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury, which we awarded 87% in our review all the way back in 2014. In one of the bigger savings on gaming accessories we've seen in the last few days, you can save £32 during these last few hours of Amazon Prime Day.

While the G402 may not be quite as flashy as the more recent G502, it does offer eight programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI shifting—from 250 to 4,000—and the Fusion Engine hybrid sensor makes this one of the quickest and most accurate gaming mice you'll find in its price range.

You can browse the rest of our UK PC gaming deals for Prime Day here.

