The latest Fallout 76 patch reintroduced several bugs

Fallout 76’s desperate survivors cannot catch a break, unfortunately. The last patch, along with containing nerfs, fixes and a cap on carry weight, reintroduced several bugs that the residents of digital West Virginia thought they were finally done with.

The returning issues include heavy bobby pins—that should explain why you might log in and find yourself unexpectedly over encumbered—as well as the item duplication bug, originally fixed by Fallout 76’s last patch of 2018.

At the top of the Fallout 76 subreddit, gX-kiD’s post highlights some of the issues, and while Bethesda has yet to respond to it, a Bethesda community manager has replied to others, saying that the devs have been made aware of the issues. Despite the laundry list of old problems, there’s been no official announcements on fixes.

Updates sometimes introduce new and unforeseen issues, but the frustration is understandable when players can’t even escape last year's bugs. Since launch, mistakes like forgetting to update nuclear launch codes for the new year and some bad merchandising have dominated the discussion around the game. It’s increasingly difficult to imagine Bethesda being able to save the game from all of its existing issues.

I tried to play again earlier this month, but it crashed after about 30 minutes and I lost a bunch of quest progress. As much as I'd quite like to wander around West Virginia and find fetching hats, I don't think I'll be rushing back.

I've reached out to Bethesda to find out the status on any potential fixes.