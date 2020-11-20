If you're looking for new and interesting ways to spend your money, the Humble Store's annual fall sale, with discounts of up to 90 percent on indie and big-budget games alike, is now underway.
Publisher collections? Got those too:
- Ubisoft
- CD Projekt (which, let's be honest, is just The Witcher)
- 2K
- Codemasters
- Devolver Digital
- Raw Fury
- Idea Factory
- NIS America
- Bandai Namco
- Deep Silver
- Sega
The tricky thing with writing about sales is that there's always the risk of recommending the same games repeatedly, because they're the games I like. So this time I'm going to mix it up a little with a list of games that I think are quite good, but that I would not personally purchase.
- Dark Souls 3 – 75 percent off
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience – 75 percent off
- DMC: Devil May Cry Complete Pack – 75 percent off
- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition – 50 percent off
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – 80 percent off
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 70 percent off
- Doom Eternal – 67 percent off, and yes, I'm breaking my self-imposed guideline here—Doom Eternal may not be the most memorable shooter ever but it's a lot of fun and that's a hell of a good price
There's a lot more to see than just this, and so I would encourage you to jump in and have a look around for yourself. The Humble Store Fall Sale is live until December 1.