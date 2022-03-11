The Gold Box D&D games are coming to Steam

By published

The Steam editions will have a special launcher and come bundled with companion apps.

Curse of the Azure Bonds
(Image credit: SSI)
Audio player loading…

The Gold Box games are legendary among RPG fans of a certain age. Published by SSI through the late '80s and early '90s, they're based on numerous classic D&D settings including Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, Dark Sun, and Ravenloft. They're a seminal old-school RPG experience, and later this month they'll finally be available on Steam.

The Gold Box games will be part of eight separate collections:

The Steam editions are being remastered by SNEG, a small publisher founded by former GOG employees that focuses on remastering and re-releasing old games. They'll feature a number of enhancements including a special Gold Box launcher that will simplify the process of managing the games and moving parties between them, enhanced DOSBox support, and various companion apps.

These collections are already available on GOG, and it's not clear how, or if, the Steam releases will be meaningfully different. The GOG versions don't include the auto-mapping apps, for instance, but that's not a big deal because they're freely available for download; they do include hint books, which the Steam pages don't mention—but the Steam listings also don't mention the instruction manuals and believe me, you're pretty well hosed without those, so it's reasonable to assume they'll be included.

I've reached out to SNEG to ask about the differences between the Steam and GOG releases, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, some personal advice: The actual Gold Box games are extremely old, and unless you know you want to play them, you probably don't. Eye of the Beholder 2: Legend of Darkmoon, on the other hand, remains an extremely playable, and extremely good, dungeon crawler. 

The Gold Box games and other SSI classics will arrive on Steam on March 29.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments