The Forest trailer shows continued survival, panicked combat and questionable effigies

Here's a second trailer for The Forest, an upcoming open-world survival game being developed by Endnight Games (née SKS Games). In the first , we saw the direct aftermath of the plane crash that left the player's character stranded on an inhospitable island. Now we move forward a few weeks. A basic shelter has been built, supplies are coming together, limbs are erected into a challenging art installation, and monsters subsequently attack. Typical philistines.

We also get a brief look at the game's combat, which fits into the idea of putting the player into the staring role of an '80s cannibal horror film. Earlier in the year, I talked to the project's lead designer, Ben Falcone, who explained in depth the game's inspirations, mechanics, and openness, as well as plans to support the Oculus Rift. You can read the full thing here .

Release details are still an unknown, with no indication whether the game is still on target for its planned launch date of "Late 2013". For more details on The Forest, head over to the official site or to the game's successful Greenlight page .