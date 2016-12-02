The first Full Throttle Remastered trailer shows off new graphics, old music

"Full Throttle is getting remastered?" I asked myself excitedly when I saw that a trailer for Full Throttle Remastered had appeared. "Why wasn't I told?" A bit of searching revealed that I had been told, almost exactly one year ago, and had forgotten—although in my defense, that's the last we'd heard of it until now.

Full Throttle is a point-and-click adventure about a biker named Ben, the leader of the Polecats, who gets caught up in a web of intrigue, double-crosses, murder, and even a spot of corporate shenanigans. It was originally released in 1995, designed and written by Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman, and is one of the best-known (and all-around best) games of LucasArts' adventure game heyday. I recall the vaguely Road Rash-esque combat sequences to be kind of a hassle, but it's clever, it's funny, and it's got fantastic voice acting and music.

(The music playing through the end of the video is the title track from the original game, by a band called The Gone Jackals. The complete song, with a splash of intro commentary, is here.)

The remastered version will feature all new 2D and 3D art, and remastered audio. You'll be able to switch back and forth between the new and "classic" look, if that's your thing, and "mix-n-match audio, graphics, and user interface options" however you like. There will also be a concept art browser, and a commentary track "with the game's original creators," which I assume means Schafer (the remaster is a Double Fine joint) and whoever he invites to the party.

Full Throttle Remastered is due out sometime in 2017.