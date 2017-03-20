The Evil Within 2 job listing suggests horror sequel is in development

During last year's QuakeCon, Bethesda vice president Pete Hines sparked rumours about a potential follow-up to Shinji Mikami's 2014 survival horror game The Evil Within when he suggested the original sold enough to merit a sequel. It seems The Evil Within 2 is now, in fact, being made.

That's if a job listing picked up by Neogaffers is to be believed. According to Google Translate, the Japanese posting is for a UK bug report translator on Psycho Break 2—which is what The Evil Within is called in Japan.

The advert also lists PS4 and Xbox One in its "hardware target" heading, however, assuming this is legitimate, an Evil Within sequel would almost certainly land on PC. With E3 just around the corner, I reckon an official announcement could show up there. Here's the seemingly leaked job description:

And here's how Google Translate interprets that:

Japan—UK bug report translator

Total 1 person Title PSYCHOBREAK 2

Language English Japanese

Number of people 1

Nanba station Nearest station: Tamachi *

On site work period (planned) 4/10 / Monday to 10/31 (Tue) until weekday 5 Working day, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays!

There is a possibility, but I think it is almost there.

Possibility Hours Unit price 1,400 yen (Negotiable) Time 10: 30—19: 30 Production: 8.0h Break: 1h Overtime: possibility of occurrence

Transportation expenses are separately provided DH Provided by domestic testers QA Bugs (Japanese) are bug-translated into English for overseas development staff. Job content (plan). Specification materials prepared by overseas development staff/Denosig usage and work instructions for Japanese DII tester. Specification grasp of touching some real machine before bug translation will occur.

Hardware target: PS4/XI

