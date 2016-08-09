Bethesda hints at The Evil Within and Rage sequels

Prior to its pre-E3 press conference, many a rumour circulated as to what would or wouldn’t be revealed by Bethesda. In the end, a Skyrim remaster was confirmed, as was a Prey sequel, however one whisper which seemed to slip through the net was a follow-up to 2014’s horror romp The Evil Within. Although unable to fully commit, Bethesda’s vice president Pete Hines has now said both Shinji Mikami’s scarefest and first-person shooter Rage have done enough to merit sequels.

In a conversation with Finder.com.au at last weekend’s QuakeCon, Hines was pressed about both The Evil Within and Rage and the possibility of them receiving sequels. It went like this:

“Finder: Did The Evil Within sell well enough to warrant a sequel?

Pete Hines: (Without hesitation) Yes!

Finder: What about Rage?

Pete Hines: I think so.”

Hines was quick to qualify his enthusiasm by admitting he has a tendency to get himself in trouble when talking about unannounced stuff and “what we may or may not do.” He did however offer a little more when asked if said sequels are in the pipeline.

He said: “Even when we were talking about the Morrowind Remaster, if I come out and say, ‘I just don’t think that is going to happen,’ then people freak out. So I won’t confirm or deny stuff we may or may not do, as people jump to the wrong conclusions.

“But I do think both The Evil Within and Rage did well enough that we could make sequels. Personally I loved Rage and had a tonne of fun playing it, but we have a lot of stuff in the pipeline right now so you will have to wait and see.”

Take from that what you will, but I for one would love to see a return to Mikami’s twisted psychological horror world. Watch this space, I guess.