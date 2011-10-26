The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim system requirements released, render giant spiders on 2GB RAM

Skyrim is just three weeks away, and excitement is running high in the office, especially in the part of the office occupied by Tom Francis, who has booked holiday from a job that involves playing games to play even more games at home. And by games , I mean nothing but basic sustenance and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Read about the first three hours or so he recently spent with the game in our Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim preview .

With less than a month to go, though, now is the perfect time to upgrade your rig. Thankfully, it looks as though you probably won't need many extras. Bethblog have released PC system specstem specs. If you've got a DirectX 9 card with 512MB on-board RAM, 2GB of system RAM and a dual core processor, you should be good to go. You'll also need "internet access for Steam activation."

Minimum Specs



Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Processor: Dual Core 2.0GHz or equivalent processor

2GB System RAM

6GB free HDD Space

Direct X 9.0c compliant video card with 512 MB of RAM

DirectX compatible sound card

Internet access for Steam activation

Recommended Specs