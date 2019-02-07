The Elder Scrolls Online's 'ESO Plus' program is free to try until Tuesday

From now until February 12, ZeniMax Online Studios is offering a free trial of ESO Plus, the optional program that replaced conventional Elder Scrolls Online subscriptions in 2015. Players who opt in will have full access to all the zones, quests, dungeons, and other content offered in the DLC releases, double capacity at the Bank, a ten percent boost to experience and gold, and more.

The Elder Scrolls Online isn't full-on free-to-play, but once you've purchased the base game you can play it as much as you want with no extra fees. DLC packs must be purchased separately, however, and there are various bonuses offered in the ESO Plus program, including a monthly stipend of the Crowns currency, that free players don't get.

Here's the full list of what's included in the trial:

Full access to DLC game packs – new zones, quests, dungeons, and more from The Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Shadows of the Hist, Horns of the Reach, Clockwork City, Dragon Bones, Morrowind (zone and story), Wolfhunter, and Murkmire

A Craft Bag offering you unlimited storage for all of your crafting materials

Double Bank space for all the characters on your account

10% increase to Experience and Gold acquisition, Crafting Inspiration, and Trait Research rates

Double Furnishings and Collectibles space in player housing

Exclusive ability to dye costumes

Double Transmute Crystal storage

The free trial also means that all players will be able to participate in the Morrowind Celebration Event, even if they don't normally have access to that zone. Trial players will not get the monthly allotment of Crowns, however, or any of the "exclusive deals" that are offered to ESO Plus subscribers.

ESO Plus normally goes for $15 per month, with discounts for signing up for multiple months at a time. To take advantage of the trial offer, log into the game, head to the Crown Store, select the ESO Plus tab, and then select "Free Trial." Details are up at elderscrollsonline.com.