The Double Fine 20th Anniversary Bundle packs 19 games for less than $10

The latest Humble Bundle celebrates 20 years of existence for Double Fine, the studio responsible for some of the most celebrated point and click adventures of all time. But as you'll see, there's a lot more than pointing and clicking on offer, with 19 games available for $9 (AU$13).

The first tier can be had for a single, solitary buck (AU$1.42) and includes Psychonauts as well as four documentaries: Double Fine Adventure, and three instalments in the Amnesia Fortnight series.

But if you pay more than the average, which is currently sitting at $8.13 (AU$11.31), things get serious: Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legends, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice and Costume Quest are all added at this tier.

The highest tier isn't much more at $9 (AU$13). For less than a dollar more you're twelve additional games, many of them published rather than developed by Double Fine. These include Rad, Gnog, 140, Thoth, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, Kids, Full Throttle: Remastered, Grim Fandango: Remastered and Headlander.

The bundle is available for the next fortnight - check it out.