The $1,000 VHS tape and purple suits from Devolver's E3 show were actually for sale and they already sold out

Devolver's E3 press conferences are weird and this year was no exception. The whole thing was dressed up as Devolver Digital Max Pass, a kind of service that you could subscribe to in order to be sold more subscriptions and services. It was all a joke, of course, but some bits from the show were actually something you can buy in real life: a bright purple, Devolver branded dress suit and a "non-fuckwithable" VHS tape.

Following the show, the Devolver merch store was updated with listings for the VHS tape ($1000) and two of the dress suits ($500 each). These were both sold in extremely limited quantities: one VHS and two dress suits.

I was writing this article to tell you about them just in case you were in the market for expensive memorabilia you absolutely do not need, but by the time I wrote the first sentence both were sold out. Still, it's pretty funny that Devolver went to the trouble of actually selling these—and that someone bought them.