The Division 2's next big content update is set for February

Ubisoft surprised fans of post-apocalyptic urban combat earlier this year when it announced plans to continue supporting The Division 2 beyond the final-sounding End of Watch update that went live at the end of 2020. Not long after that, though, it warned that the next big content update wouldn't be ready to go until late in 2021 "at the earliest." It turns out that the update will actually be even later than that.

It really sounds like the decision to extend The Division 2 support came as a surprise to just about everyone involved, as Ubisoft said that plans "were still being actively discussed" when the announcement was made. And while this new content update is coming fairly late in the day—The Division 2 was released in March 2019—it "will be one of our most ambitious to date."

"We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022," Ubisoft said. "That being said, and to make sure we deliver this content on par with our vision, we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode and associated content release to February 2022."

The update also includes some insight into other plans for the future of The Division 2, including the return of monthly Intelligence Annex blog posts leading into the full reveal of the next update, a new in-game event at the end of season 7 in December, and a new season, with a new game mode and content, beginning in January. Ubisoft also confirmed that a PC-exclusive public test server session will be held prior to the release of the February content update.