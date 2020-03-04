The Division 2 will launch on Stadia with PC crossplay support

The Division 2 is heading to Google Stadia's games catalog on March 17th and will support crossplay and shared progression. Ubisoft's action shooter will be joining the 40 other games coming to Google's new streaming platform along with Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3, and Doom Eternal.

Players who purchase the Division 2 will need to link their Uplay account to their Stadia account if they want to keep their progression and jump between platforms. The Division 2's expansion, The Warlords of New York, which launched a day early, will also be available to play.

Although Division 2 Stadia owners will have to wait until March, The Warlords of New York expansion is available to players on PC now and ties up loose ends from the first game. It takes place in a former Dark Zone in South Manhattan after a hurricane has shaken the city. The expansion is available for $30/£24, while the Standard and Ultimate editions will set you back $40/£30 and $60/£46 respectively.

If you're planning on playing The Division 2 and its expansion through Stadia, here's a rundown of how to play Stadia on PC and what it currently does and doesn't support.

