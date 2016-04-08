The Dark Souls series is getting a board game

Dark Souls is an exceptionally good video game series, but can it work as a board game? It looks like we'll have the opportunity to find out soon, because board game company Steamforged Games is planning to make one, with the blessing of Dark Souls publisher Bandai Namco.

It's not a dead certainty, though: according to an announcement received by Tabletop Gaming, the Dark Souls board game will depend on crowdfunding. The Kickstarter campaign will start some time in April, the announcement read.

Not much else is known at the moment, but we're likely to find out soon: the Bandai Namco Twitter account is promising "big" news tomorrow, and short of bringing the Dark Souls 3's release date forward (because y'know, Japanese players have already finished the game in 90 minutes), it's likely to be related to this. That's just speculation, though.

Dark Souls 3 is excellent, by the way. Our reviewer James described it as "the best Dark Souls yet", and even the PC port is decent this time around. If you're keen to start thinking about your first build, have a read of our class guide.