The Bluetooth Xbox One controller is $40 ($10 off) right now

The wireless Xbox One controller is one of the best controllers for PC gaming, especially since it doesn't require drivers or a proprietary wireless adapter. It's usually priced around $50, but right now you can get it for $39.98 from multiple retail stores.
As the name implies, the Xbox Wireless Controller works with Xbox consoles in addition to PCs. It has a textured grip, a built-in 3.5mm headset jack, and a typical controls layout. Most motherboards these days have integrated Bluetooth, but if your desktop doesn't have Bluetooth, you can still use the controller with a USB cable.
Only the standard black controller seems to be on sale, not any of the other colors. You can buy it from the links below.
Xbox Wireless Controller (Black) | $39.98 ($20 off)
This is a great controller for PC games, and it can connect over USB or Bluetooth. Buy at Amazon, Buy at Walmart
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.