The Bluetooth Xbox One controller is $40 ($10 off) right now

The wireless Xbox One controller is one of the best controllers for PC gaming, especially since it doesn't require drivers or a proprietary wireless adapter. It's usually priced around $50, but right now you can get it for $39.98 from multiple retail stores.

As the name implies, the Xbox Wireless Controller works with Xbox consoles in addition to PCs. It has a textured grip, a built-in 3.5mm headset jack, and a typical controls layout. Most motherboards these days have integrated Bluetooth, but if your desktop doesn't have Bluetooth, you can still use the controller with a USB cable.

Only the standard black controller seems to be on sale, not any of the other colors. You can buy it from the links below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.