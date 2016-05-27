The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

It's a quiet weekend overall as many pro scenes enter a lull following a long month of dramatic Spring championships. That doesn't mean that you've got nothing to watch, however: on the contrary, there's no better way to cap off a week of Overwatch than with the game's first competitive LAN. If that's not your speed, the Capcom Pro Tour is hitting no less than three cities over the next two days, and there's still Dota 2 and Smite to be watched. Enjoy!
Dota 2: The Summit 5 Qualifiers
Playoffs are still a few months away, but this weekend will see a handful of matches played in the European and South East Asian qualifiers. There are games at 11:00 BST/03:00 PDT and at 16:00 BST/08:00 PDT on Saturday that'll be streamed on the . Afterwards, you can also catch Virtus.pro and Danish Bears in the StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 2 qualifiers at 19:00 BST/11:00 PDT (.)
Overwatch: TaKeOver LAN
The first Overwatch LAN is being hosted by TaKeTV, better known for StarCraft's HomeStory Cup. It's a relatively small and chilled-out event with a modest $5,000 prize pool. This is a chance to get a sense of the developing Overwatch pro scene in Europe. Play began today and continues starting at 11:00 BST/03:00 PDT on both Saturday and Sunday. .
Smite: Spring Split Week 9
As the Smite scene regroups after the you can expect that, at the very least, the rest of the week's games will last longer than a minute and a half. You can find top-tier play in Europe and North America starting at 18:00 BST/10:00 PDT on both Saturday and Sunday. As ever, you can watch the games on .
Street Fighter V: Combo Breaker and FFM-Rumble
There are several stops on the Capcom Pro Tour this weekend, including in Chicago, in Frankfurt, and in Tijuana. This means you're rather spoiled for choice when it comes to competitive fighting games, but Capcom promise a 'surprise' at Combo Breaker that might well prove to be a reveal of the next DLC character for SFV. If you're unsure which one to watch, then Combo Breaker is recommended for that reason. Find the schedule and stream information .