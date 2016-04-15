The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

Photo credit: DreamHack/Adela Sznajder

It’s a packed weekend. If you’re in the mood for some digital sports this weekend then you’ve got top-tier contests in CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Smite and the fighting game community to choose from. Here's the menu...

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: DreamHack Masters Malmö

CS:GO just can't stop producing Cinderella stories, it seems. Luminosity's historic victory at MLG Columbus only a couple of weeks ago has already been overshadowed in Sweden, as the freshly-crowned champions fell to Chinese underdogs TyLoo. The action continues throughout this weekend, culminating in the grand finals on Sunday. Matches start at 10:00 BST/02:00 PDT on Saturday and 11:00 BST/03:00 PDT on Sunday and run throughout. Find links to streams in multiple languages right here.

League of Legends: Spring Playoffs

LoL's playoff season continues across the world this weekend, with multiple choice matchups to catch throughout the weekend. On Saturday you can catch Korean champs KT Rolster at 10:00 BST/02:00 PDT before checking into the EU LCS for H2K Gaming vs. Fnatic at 17:00 BST/09:00 PDT. Then switch over to NA at 20:00 BST/12:00 PDT for Team Liquid vs. Immortals. On Sunday, catch some Chinese LoL from 07:00 BST/23:00 PDT (Saturday night.) Then at 17:00 BST/09:00 PDT you can catch Origin vs. G2 Esports in EU followed by CLG vs. TSM at 20:00 BST/12:00 in the NA LCS. As ever, LoLesports is your destination for schedules and stream links.

Dota 2: Starladder I-League Invitational 2016

The weekend's best Dota 2 is taking place at Starladder in Kiev. It's been a dramatic tournament so far—exciting in its own right, but additionally a good primer for Dota 2's extended sojourn to Manila for ESL one and the Major later in the year. Play runs throughout the day on Saturday, starting at 08:30 BST/00:30 PDT. Play on Sunday begins at 13:00 BST/05:00 PDT, with the grand finals beginning at 16:30 BST/08:30 PDT. Find the English-language livestream right here.

Smite: Spring Split

Top-tier Smite in the EU and NA regions continues this weekend. Play begins at 18:00 BST/10:00 PDT on both days, running for two or three hours in each case. Find further schedule info, team bios, and links to livestreams on the official Smite esports site.

Capcom Pro Tour: West Coast Warzone

Plenty of fighting game action in California, the latest stop on the global Capcom Pro Tour. There's pro Street Fighter V to watch as well as Ultra Street Fighter IV, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Mortal Kombat X, and Guilty Gear Xrd. Given that this is open to the public, the schedule for each game is a little complicated—but broadly speaking expect play to begin around 10:00 PDT/18:00 BST on both days. Find a full schedule here and the stream on Twitch.

PC Gamer Pro is dedicated to esports and competitive gaming. Check back every day for exciting, fun and informative articles about League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, CS:GO and more. GL HF!