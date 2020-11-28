The best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Gaming laptops, CPUs, pre-built PCs—there's a lot of expensive PC gear you can save money on during Cyber Monday, but even with a nice discount, they're still not cheap. That's where this collection of deals comes in: We've narrowed down all the Cyber Monday deals we've been vetting to just the ones that cost $50 or less.

Maybe you don't have the scratch to buy something big, or perhaps you're looking for a stocking-stuffer for the PC gamer in your life. Or, maybe you've got a leftover gift card from last year with a few bucks still on it. Either way, below you'll find some PC gaming accessories, PC parts, and a few other odds and ends that'll make a nice gift for someone you know, or for yourself.

We'll keep updating this list of $50 and under deals when we find anything new and exciting for Cyber Monday, so if you don't see what you're looking for now, check back soon.

Wireless Xbox controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

The new Xbox Series X controller has a redesigned D-pad and nice, grippy coating to the back, triggers, and bumpers. At this price, it's cheaper than the Xbox One version usually goes for.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI | $79.99 $39.99 on Amazon (save $40)

Likely Logitech's most popular mouse of all time, upgraded with its best gaming sensor. The heavy metal mouse wheel is pure joy to spin. This is a big mouse for right-handers with big hands. If that's you, it'll be your hero.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | $69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)

The "best gaming mouse for most gamers" as we put it in our best gaming mice guide, the DeathAdder just nails the essentials: A simple, right-handed ergonomic shape, a great sensor, and a couple nice clicky buttons for your thumb.View Deal

Roccat Kone AMIO | Wired | 16,000 DPI | $79.50 $49.99 on Amazon (save $29.51)

Not only are you getting a very stylish, German engineered gaming mouse here, you're also getting a piece of history—the original was the first mouse to get multicoloured RGBs. There are only three programmable buttons, and five profile slots, but it does the job simply, in sleek, sturdy style, and with great ergonomics, too.View Deal

Corsair MM300 PRO Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: $29.99 $16.99 at Newegg (save $13)

This Corsair mouse pad is large and comfortable and comes with the added benefit of being spill proof and stain resistant.View Deal

Western Digital WD Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 500GB SSD: $62.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $13)

This WD NVMe drive is one of the cheapest ways to add a speed boost to your PC, especially if you’re using a mechanical hard drive. 500GB isn’t a huge capacity but it’ll be like running a new system if you drop one of these in.View Deal

Adata XPG DDR4-3200 C16 2x8GB: $54.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $5)

It’s not easy to find 16GB of decent DDR4 for under 50 bucks, but here is some if you’re looking for some RAM on the cheap. It's a nice step up in speed from generic DDR4-2133 or 2400 and will run in any modern system with ease thanks to its set and forget XMP profile.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy | Membrane | Wired | Full-sized | $69.99 $39.99 on Amazon (save $30)

It's not mechanical, but it's still Logitech quality. And a lot of gaming perks are here, like RGB lighting and a built in wrist rest. Consider it a starter keyboard if you're not ready to dip your toes into the world of mechanical switches.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)

A mean, green, sound producing machine. More importantly, this headset offers virtual 7.1 surround sound that's better than you'd expect. It's really comfortable, and has in-line controls and a retractable noise isolating microphone, too.View Deal

Corsair HS60 PRO Gaming Headset: $69.99 $39.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This Corsair headset is a steal at $39.99. It ticks most of the boxes with 7.1 surround, a noise cancelling microphone and it has a comfortable and lightweight design. It will be tough to beat this for value.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Ultralight | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Our best cheap gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound just got cheaper. It may not have all the flair of the more expensive models, but this is the tradeoff for a cheaper headset with exquisite virtual 7.1 surround sound. It falls a little short with bass frequencies, and you'll be stuck with your bendy mic in the way a bit, but you'll be able to nail that guy trying to sneak up on you in-game. And, at 0.55lbs, it wont even feel like you're wearing a headset at all. View Deal

Logitech C270i HD 720p 30fps 5MP Web Cam: $95.98 $43.50 at Newegg (save $52)

If you must show your face to the world, you’ll need a webcam, and this Logitech is a great and affordable way to do it, whether it's for work or for play. View Deal

Nurbenn WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card: $59.99 $35.99 at Newegg (save $15)

The best home WiFI standard is 802.11ax or WiFi 6. This PCIe adapter is a great way to speed up your networking capabilities, especially if you pair it with a matching router. Connect all your devices and stream with this simple add in card.View Deal

Rosewill ATX Mid Tower Computer Case: $64.99 $47.99 at Newegg (save $17)

This case offers a set of features that would be right at home in a case at twice the price. A tempered glass side window, blue LED ring fans and 360mm radiator support means this case can easily house a high end system.

Dust buster MECO compressed air PC duster | 550W | $45.99 $40.99 with coupon at Amazon (save $5)

Your computer, and assorted peripherals, will absorb more dust than it's comfortable to imagine, so sometimes you need to get rid. Even if it's just to help you sleep at night. But a good PC duster can help fix stuck keys on a mechanical keyboard, or clear the airways of your clogged up CPU fan, so can be vital. This powerful duster can help all of that.View Deal

Rosewill RTK-015 15-Piece Standard Computer Tool Kit: $19.99 $12.99 at Newegg (save $7)

If you tinker with your PC then you need the right tools, especially for getting into hard to reach places. Tweezers are a godsend for when you inevitably drop a screw into some deep crevice of your case. There are a bunch of cable ties included too for the hardcore cable managers out there.View Deal

LamToon 6.5ft HDMI 2.1 cable: $15.99 $12.99 at Amazon (save $3)

If you’ve scored a deal on a sexy new monitor, don’t underestimate the need to connect it with a quality cable. This affordable but quality HDMI 2.1 capable cable is perfectly able to drive an 8K TV without flickers or dropouts that all too frequently occur with generic cables.View Deal

Cat Mate Automatic Pet Feeder: $89.96 $44.99 at Amazon (save $45)

Pets are cool and all, but they're always bugging you for food, right? That thing they need to live? Outsource your feeding duties to this robot, which has five different compartments you can load up with chow and dispense at different times (it's programmable!) throughout the day or night. Now you can keep playing WoW and they'll still get fed.View Deal

Motion Activated Toilet Nightlight: $17.99 $10.99 at Amazon (save $7)

Why poop and pee now when you can poop and pee in the future. Turn your toilet into a Cyberpotty with a glowing neon motion-activated light. Choose from 7 colors (including blue, light blue, red, and dark blue) and turn every nighttime bathroom trip into a high-tech adventure.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

There's just something tempting about a new kitchen gadget, and several PC Gamer staff members swear by their instant pots. It doesn't cook things instantly—that's a pretty startling lie, frankly—but it cooks things faster than some regular old pot, right?View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $44.99 at Ubisoft (save $15)

It was released just a hair under a month ago, and it's already 25% off. We liked it, and if you're looking for a fun open world game between now and Cyberpunk 2077, you can grab this one at a discount.View Deal

Logitech Z313 Speaker System: $49.99 $39.88 at Amazon (save $10)

Whether you’re into death metal or Taylor Swift, these speakers will be a big upgrade over built in monitor speakers. Logitech subwoofers usually put out a punchy bass. You wouldn’t use these to fill a stadium with sound but they will do a job at home nicely.View Deal