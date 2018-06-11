The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is 'your first steps into the world' of Life is Strange 2

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is a Life is Strange spin-off that acts as "your first steps into this world" of Life is Strange 2. That's according to creative directors Raoul Barbet and Michel Koch, who spoke during Square Enix's E3 presentation.

Said to hide many secrets and "even some links to the brand new story and characters" of the second Life is Strange, players will control superhero fanatic Chris—who features in the following trailer.

Fancy that? The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is free-of-charge and lands on June 26.