The Adventures of Square trailer shows old-school geometric shooting

I pointed folks in the direction of The Adventures of Square a while ago—as part of a wider look at recently released Doom mods. It's a ZDoom FPS about a square's quest to save his people from dastardly circles. It's entertainingly old-school, and available to download as a standalone "square-ware" demo for a full three-episode game.

Now, a new trailer can offer a direct look at The Adventure of Square's quirky weapons and groan-inducing puns.

Head here to download the first episode. The full version will feature three episodes, more weapons and "even worse puns".