Terraria: Journey's End has a ridiculously long changelog

Terraria has enjoyed nearly a decade of post-launch development, and that's finally about to come to an end with the release of the Journey's End update, a behemoth that Re-Logic says will make the game "complete." It's out tomorrow, but ahead of that you can rummage around in the absolutely huge changelog.

Even the forum post that details the big new features, like 1,000 new items, mythical beasts, new modes, weather effects and the ability to pet the dog, is intimidating in size; and it's got nothing on the full text changelog. You can download it and start your day of reading from the forum post.

Nothing seems to have escaped the team's critical eye, with Re-Logic doing a complete review of everything from balance to graphics. That means 40 pages of plain text notes.

Some of the new features already exist in mods or experimental form, like the ability to swap blocks instead of tearing stuff down first or sharing world seeds, but it's still good to see them added to the core game.

Speaking of mods, tModLoader will also launch as DLC alongside the update. The fan-made tool has provided Terraria players with mod support for years, but now Re-Logic wants to make modding more "visible and accessible" as it hands the keys over to modders and players. Steam Workshop support is also on the cards.

Both the tModLoader DLC and Journey's End will arrive on May 16.