Ten indie games to get hands on with at the PC Gamer Weekender

We've been having a think about all the fine indie titles coming to the PC Gamer Weekender—there’s so many great ones, it’s hard to decide just which should get most of your playing time. Or which two, or three.

As such we're happy to present you with 10 (ten) indie titles being shown off at the PC Gamer Weekender that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Dead Cells

We doubt we’ll be making much progress on Dead Cells—it being a Metroidvania-style game with Dark Souls-inspired combat—but it’s sure to have our number from the second we get to playing. But that doesn’t stop us from wanting to try, at least a bit, because we know we're going to need the practice before this one comes out.

Loot Rascals

It’s hard to even describe what you do on Loot Rascals—a card-based, turn-based, co-operative but also not game of survival and escape. Does that work? we're not sure. Either way, after playing it a bit more at the Weekender we'll be sure to jot down some notes so we can come back to you with a more in-depth description than ‘it’s really very good fun’.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare hit all the right notes with its crunching combat and defined sense of place—but there was always one thing missing for us: magic. Guess what Mirage: Arcane Warfare has in it? Swords! Oh yes, also magic. This looks like something of a dark horse.

Fantastic Contraption (Vive)

Admission time: collectively, we're pretty terrible at building things, and they are only ever called ‘fantastic’ in a sarcastic fashion. But the joy about Fantastic Contraption is that if you make something rubbish, you just start again—or keep building on it until you’ve made something that does… something. Add on top of this the fact you’re in the best VR headset money can buy, the Vive, and you’re onto a winner.

Raw Data (Vive)

While Raw Data looks brilliant and we want to play its VR shooter goodness for that reason, there’s also another key reason we'll be heading its way at the Weekender: there’ll be a proper space set up for the Vive so you can actually move around and experience the headset how you’re supposed to. We cannot—that is, cannot—do that in our tiny box-rooms at home.

Yooka-Laylee

The spiritual successor to Banjo Kazooie was a Kickstarter success (and record breaker), and it’s easy to see why. We're just as eager as all those crowdfunder-ers to get some time with this classic-looking cutesy platformer.

Antihero

There’s not so much fun in being the hero these days, so why not be the bad guy instead and run your own crime empire in a turn-based strategy game? Why not indeed. Best of all, Antihero contains hilarious Mockney-Londonish names, with liberal use of words like ‘bum’. Bliss.

King Under the Mountain

A bit of a change of pace it might be, but King Under the Mountain offers the kind of quirky strategy you only really get from small (or one-person) studios. As such it has to go on our to-play list.

Caromble!

Presented as ‘a fresh take on the brick-breaker genre’, Caromble! Is… a fresh take on the brick-breaker genre. It’s as creative as it is exciting, and is definitely worth a look.

Nature’s Zombie Apocalypse

Bears. Bears with miniguns. Bears with miniguns fighting a zombie horde. Need we say more?

All 10 of these games will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.