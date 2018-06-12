Popular

Telltale shows off in-game footage of The Walking Dead's final season

By

The new art style is really something.

Telltale just took to the stage at the PC Gaming Show to reveal new footage from The Walking Dead's final season. We get a sample of combat, dialogue choices and lots of impressive facial animation. This entry has a brand new art style, and it really shows—the characters look more realistic than ever, and you can really sense a generational gap between the first season and where they are now. 

This entry sees Clementine protecting AJ, an orphan, and take up refuge at an abandoned school, where she'll take on the role of a leader. Not long to wait for that first episode, either. Earlier this month, Telltale confirmed that the opening chapter of the final season will be out on 14 August. As ever, expect the remaining episodes to filter out in the months after.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments