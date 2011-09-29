Team Fortress 2 becomes 2D. Team Fortress Arcade is out now

Team Fortress Arcade recreates Team Fortress 2 as an old-school scrolling arcade shooter. You play as one of the nine TF2 classes, rendered in adorable 2D sprite form. You can gang up with three friends and fight your way Eastwards to face off against each level boss, a member of the Red team. The first boss is the Red Scout. He chugs bonk and zooms around in zig zags. Hilarious and annoying, it captures the Scout perfectly.

It's made by Eric Ruth, who also created the fantastic de-make of Left 4 Dead , which can be downloaded for free on Fileplanet . Team Fortress Arcade is also free to download now on PikiGeek .