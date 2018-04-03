Tales From the Borderlands and Tokyo 42 headline Twitch's Free Games With Prime for April

The April line up of Free Games With Prime includes Tales From the Borderlands, DubWars, Steamworld Dig 2, Kingsway, and Tokyo 42. All the games are available now to Twitch Prime subscribers and are yours to keep, forever and ever, even if you cancel your subscription.

Twitch Prime offers ad-free viewing, emotes, and "game loot" every month, like the Fortnite cosmetics and heroes it rolled out last week. But the Free Games With Prime program brings it in line with, for example, the Humble Monthly Bundle, and moves it from a nice bonus for Amazon Prime subscribers to—with allowances for individual opinion, obviously—worth the price of admission entirely on its own. That's $13 per month, by the way, or $99 per year.

Telltale's Tales From the Borderlands is excellent, Tokyo 42 and Kingsway do some interesting things, and Steamworld Dig 2 was very well received—we didn't review it but it's currently carrying an 85 aggregate on Metacritic, and the original was a blast. DubWars I don't actually know anything about but it seems to be doing well for itself on Steam. On the whole, it's a pretty solid collection of games.

To grab your free games, first ensure that your Twitch account is connected with your Amazon account, then hit up twitch.tv and log in. Click the crown icon at the top of the game, scroll to each game, and click on it. You'll need to have the Twitch Desktop App installed to get your games for some reason, but otherwise that's it. You've got until the end of the month to claim your freebies. Find out more about how it all works at twitch.amazon.com.