Take-Two Interactive takes down GTA Online cheat site, makes it donate proceeds to charity

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes, and GTA Online cheats. Some GTA Online cheaters use their powers for good, spawning goofy vehicles or generally causing some light-hearted chaos on the server. But things like infinite money cheats, invincibility, and general griefing have plagued GTA Online PC servers for years.

Fighting against this stuff may seem a little like Canute facing down the waves, but Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has clamped down in a major way on a popular cheat service LunaCheats (thanks, Dexerto.). The site has been completely taken down, only leaving behind a statement that reads: "After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services.

"We will also be donating our proceeds to a charity designated by Take-Two. We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community."

The statement echoes that of fellow cheat menu service Elusive, which was taken down two years ago. Both services promised to donate their earnings to charity, though Elusive's creator was also eventually hit with a hefty $150,000 fine, so LunaCheats may not be fully off the hook just yet.

The takedown may not eliminate cheats and mods in GTA Online completely, but perhaps there'll be a little less griefing in Los Santos. There is also something quite amusing about the tail-between-your-legs statements and charitable donations that Take-Two forces on these onetime cheatlords. Everybody gangsta until the lawyers show.