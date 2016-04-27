Taiwan ratings board points to Trials and Blood Dragon mash-up

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a thoroughly enjoyable retro-futuristic spin-off which, if you ask me, vastly improved on the original shooter in every possible way. For a while it looked like Ubisoft might return to the schlocky 1980s theme, but as time has passed (and as other Far Cry spin-offs like Primal have emerged) it's looked increasingly unlikely.

So it comes as a surprise that the Taiwanese ratings board – responsible for such memorable leaks as the Bioshock: The Collection and Dirt Rally's console editions – has listed a new Blood Dragon game. The catch? It appears to be a Trials game:

The listing specifies Xbox One, but it's safe to assume that whatever this bastard child ends up being, it'll come to PC too. Blood Dragon did very well for Ubisoft after all: it sold over a million copies, encouraging the publisher to invest in more "mini-AAA" games.

But... do we want a Trials game set in the Blood Dragon universe? Will you at least be able to shoot things in this Trials iteration? Will there be dinosaurs? All these important questions will no doubt be answered at E3.