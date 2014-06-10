Popular

Far Cry 4 Blood Dragon isn't out of the question, says Ubisoft

By

The second thing everyone no doubt thought about after Far Cry 4 was announced (the first was "Oh, cool! What the flying hell is that villain wearing?") was if there'd be a Blood Dragon-like spin-off to follow. Last night, I sat down with Far Cry 4's creative director Alex Hutchinson and asked if that would be the case. Rather than getting a no comment, he gave positive signs that something 'outlandish' could be in the offing.

"I think it was cool because the guys that worked on that, it was fun to say that a DLC didn't have to be irrelevant and you could take some risks with it and do something outlandish," Hutchinson told me at a preview event in which myself and PC Gamer's Evan Lahti trundled into a fort on elephant back and got shot. "So I think that's the DNA of the brand, along with a challenging new antagonist and a whole new environment. Whatever we choose to do with the smaller spin-off projects, I think we've now decided it's good for everybody, for the fans and for us, to do something outlandish. We haven't decided yet but I'm sure you'll be surprised."

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a fun rethink of the main game featuring cybersharks, giant monsters and Michael Biehn. I'm sure there's a fun spin on Far Cry 4's mountain setting to be had, possibly involving yetis or demonic versions of the elephant steeds in the Ubisoft sequel.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
