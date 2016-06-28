System Shock demo and Kickstarter now live

The System Shock Kickstarter is live, and in what should come as absolutely no shock (get it?) to anyone these days, Chris Avellone is taking part. Not as a stretch goal, which is a bit of a break in the pattern, but right from the get-go, “to help shape and direct the existing narrative of System Shock.” The launch of the Kickstarter means the demo is now available, and we've got the system requirements for you as well.

The basic description of the new System Shock is very interesting. “A modern take on System Shock, a faithful reboot; it’s not Citadel Station as it was, but as you remember it,” it says. "Many improvements, overhauls and changes are being implemented to capture the spirit of what the original game was trying to convey, and bring it to contemporary gamers.”

Enemies, weapons, and locations are being “re-imaginged” by Robb Waters, the concept artist on the original game, it will feature a new musical score, the interface, mechanics and puzzles “will be updated to reflect modern aesthetics and sensibilities,” and Terri Brosius is back as the voice of Shodan.

The demo is available from Steam, GOG, and Humble, and this is what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

The base Kickstarter goal is $900,000, with stretch goals extending out to $1.9 million (and beyond, it looks like, with some hidden goals). So far it seems to be going well, ringing up roughly $80,000 in backing in just the first hour. The campaign runs until July 28.